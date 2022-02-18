So yesterday? Hilary Duff reacted to a video of children thinking that an old photo of her from Lizzie McGuire was Lindsay Lohan.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, shared a TikTok video via Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 17, that was posted to Betches Media’s verified Instagram account. It featured a moment that a teacher captured in her classroom of students playing a game to identify multiple celebrities — most of them being former Disney Channel stars. When a teenage Hilary’s face appeared on the white board, students yelled out “Lindsay Lohan” and the actress responded to the confusion on her Story.

“Although it’s Hilary Duff bitches a.k.a ‘Lizzie,’ live it, learn it,” Hilary wrote across the clip. “Floral pants are back. Man, am I happy to not have to be ‘good’ for the kids anymore.”

The rest of the video featured even further misidentifications, as the youngsters thought a photo of Miley Cyrus’ character Hannah Montana was JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Although Hilary seemingly laughed it off, most fans of the 2000s Disney icon recall the rumored feud between her and Lindsay, 35, which involved Aaron Carter. The Cinderella Story star had an on-again, off-again romance with Aaron, 34, from 2000 until 2003. During their off periods, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress went out with him too, fueling rumors of a rift between the two young women.

Although they both moved on from Aaron, the two were at odds with each other for years, especially after the Mean Girls lead poked fun at the Cadet Kelly actress in a 2004 Saturday Night Live skit.

“You might know me from the pages of Us Weekly as the girl who’s always fighting with Hilary Duff,” Lindsay said in her monologue at the time.

Hilary reacted to the joke in an interview with Access Hollywood later that year.

“I don’t think it’s an honor to be made fun of on Saturday Night Live,” she asserted. “I’m not here to talk bad about her like she talks bad about me all the time and I just knew it was gonna happen.”

However, the ladies seemingly buried the hatchet by 2007, as Hilary told People that April they were “both adults.”

“Whatever happened, happened when we were young. It’s over,” the Casper Meets Wendy star said. “[Lindsay’s] really fun. We were hanging out the other night and she’s a nice girl.”

While it’s unclear if Hilary and Lindsay kept in touch, they both moved on to have prosperous careers and are in happy relationships at the moment. Hilary married husband Matthew Koma in December 2019, whereas Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021.