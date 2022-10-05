Babies on board! Hilary Swank announced she is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby actress said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, October 5. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Following her exciting announcement on the morning talk show, Hilary, 48, joined Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan where she continued to gush over her first pregnancy.

“I’m feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that,” she explained. “But I’m feeling good right now.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Nebraska native, who is currently gearing up for the premiere of her new series, Alaska Daily, revealed that she kept the pregnancy a secret from her coworkers prior to making the announcement on television. Now into her second trimester, Hilary is “so excited” to fulfill her dream of becoming a mom. She went on to explain her experiences with her growing baby bump, sharing that her clothes “started not to fit.”

The expectant mother and her hubby got married back in August 2018 at Saint Lucia Preserve in California. The couple met four years earlier when they were set up on a blind date by their friend Vicki, the wife of actor Misha Collins. While their first date only lasted an hour, the pair realized that they were a perfect match and got engaged in 2016. Years before their nuptials, Hilary got candid about wanting to start a family, telling InStyle in August 2010 that she was waiting for when “the time is right.”

Prior to meeting Philip, Hilary wed her first husband, Chad Lowe, in 1997. The former couple announced their split in May 2006. Their divorce was finalized in 2007. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum previously told People in 2019 that it “took a long time to get the right guy” and is elated that she found Philip. Now, the pair are embarking on the journey of parenthood together.

“It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” the Academy Award winner said about their next chapter of life.