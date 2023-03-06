A long-awaited return to TV. Hoda Kotb is “so grateful” to her costars and fans for the well-wishes she received during her absence from Today. The broadcaster returned to the talk show on Monday, March 6, and explained that her youngest daughter, Hope Catherine, experienced a scary health battle.

“She was in the ICU for a little more than a week and she is back home,” the news anchor told viewers. “I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely, and so happy.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda, 58, last appeared on Today in person on February 17. Her cohosts shared that she was dealing with a “family health matter” amid her absence from the show. No further details were given on her whereabouts or a potential return.

At the same time, her costar Savannah Guthrie was battling COVID-19, which forced her to leave mid-broadcast after receiving a positive test result on February 28. Several of their costars stepped in to take their places at the news desk as both of the longtime newscasters took time off from the program.

Now, Hoda is so thankful to be back on air with Savannah, 51, as Hope, 3, continues her recovery at home.

​​”You know what I realized too, Savannah? It’s like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out,” Hoda continued. “So, I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful for my family and I’m grateful for friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

The broadcasting duo were both visibly emotional during the segment. “I love you too,” Savannah replied. “You have a lot of friends out there. We are right there with you, lifting you up and holding you. So, let’s do this.”

Hoda is also a mom to her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2017 with her then-partner, Joel Schiffman. The former couple split in January 2022 but continue to coparent and prioritize their two children.

The I Really Needed This Today author was spotted out with Haley, 6, on March 1 after picking her up from school. Hoda was also active on social media during her time away from Today, sharing a message to “Choose Hope” among other inspiring sayings.