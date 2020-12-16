The 2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Picks for Her, Him, Kids

Looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your list? We’ve got you covered! Stylish rounded up some of our favorite picks from hot sauce sets to customized jewelry to stylish frocks, we guarantee there’s something for all the V.I.P.s in your life.

Naturally, as beauty and style experts, we’re drawn to chic shops. A few of our favorites this year include the Pretty Connected Nikki Mini Face Mask Chain Strap. Not only does it make wearing a mask super convenient, ensuring that you won’t leave it on the table when going to the bathroom, but the chain designs will amp up all looks.

Megan Thee Stallion fans can shop her Fashion Nova collection just in time for the holidays. This includes our must-have: a faux fur animal print coat. It will add an instant appeal to any winter ensemble. Plus, it’s crazy affordable! It’s so cool, we wouldn’t even blame you if you kept this one for yourself.

In terms of beauty, we’re currently obsessing over Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb in Rose Rave. Not only will it add a pink-tinted glow to your cheeks, but it can also be used all over for an effortless radiance.

Don’t worry, we aren’t forgetting about the guys! We pulled a woody fragrance from Hugo Boss that’s super sexy as well as a desktop golf set that any dude is sure to love.

There’s even some picks for the kids, including a Mission Kids Fever Relief Cooling Towel. The unicorn-shaped goody helps cool down your kid during a fever and thanks to the playful look, the kiddos won’t be hard to convince.

Now keep scrolling to check out our ultimate 2020 gift guide.