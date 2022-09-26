Speaking her truth. Holly Madison revealed she was “disgusted” by the way her former boyfriend and Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner, continued to use baby oil as lubrication during sex despite being repeatedly asked to stop.

“I do not recommend this. It is an infection waiting to happen,” the former Playmate explained to her cohost, Bridget Marquardt, on the “Girls Next Level” podcast on Monday, September 19. “It’s disgusting. I don’t know what his hang-up was with it.”

“It got to the point where I was constantly irritated by this baby oil because it throws off your pH, so you’re constantly gonna [have] yeast infections,” the Holly’s World alum continued.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The model went on to describe that her gynecologist advised her to stop using it as a lubricant, to which Hugh fought and allegedly responded, “Well, people use baby oil on babies.”

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, on their skin. Not internally. You’re not supposed to put it there,’” the Girls Next Door alum responded to her ex.

However, despite her and her doctor’s pleas, Hugh continued to use the baby oil in secret without telling her. “It got to the point where I refused to use it, but then other people would tell me that he would — in the bedroom — put it on his hand and then put it on me when my back was turned and I didn’t know he was doing it,” she explained.

“Which is so foul and so nonconsensual and so gross,” the Down the Rabbit Hole author went on. “I had forgotten about that for the longest time, but I was reminded of it for some reason and it made me angry all over again.”

Holly, who was referred to as Hugh’s No. 1 girlfriend on The Girls Next Door, along with her former costar Bridget, have opened up about their experiences living in the Playboy mansion on their podcast “Girls Next Level.” Holly dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008, while Bridget moved into the mansion in 2002 and lived there until her eventual departure in 2009.

The Oregon native recently opened up on the first time she had sex with the late mogul, calling the experience “gross.” After an evening in the VIP section at a Hollywood hot spot, alongside major stars like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera, she recalled being “so wasted” after “drinking so many vodka cranberries” to calm her nerves.

After returning to the mansion, she admitted she didn’t “remember what happened the rest of the night,” but acknowledged that she found favor with the Chicago native.

“The next thing I remember was that Hef was telling the recruiter, ‘Get her a pair of pink pajamas and she’ll stay in your room tonight,’” she said. “And then I just like stumbled out of there and she handed me a pair of pink pajamas.”