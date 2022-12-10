Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Meet Anthony Farrer, CEO and Founder of The Timepiece Gentleman, a luxury watch store located in Los Angeles, CA. Anthony is known for being a high-level entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, adrenaline junkie, father, and public figure with over 57,000 Instagram followers and 40,000 YouTube subscribers. But he didn’t always have this reputation. When Anthony was a teenager, he got sucked into the Dallas nightlife scene and later found himself getting charged with a DUI, spending almost a year in jail.

Thinking living in Dallas was the problem, when he got released from jail, Anthony moved to Miami, but his bad habits continued. His life took a turn for the worst when his brother was killed in an auto crash while riding a bike drunk and at the same time Anthony was on his way to prison charged with a DUI for the third time, missing the birth of his son.

After almost another year in prison, Anthony was released and was forced to live in a half-way home for the time being. This was when he knew he needed to step up and make a serious change in his life. After making a five-hundred-dollar profit from his first watch sale, in 2017 Anthony founded Gentleman Timepieces. This company would serve as a link between those who wanted to buy pre-owned luxury watches and those who wanted to sell. Since the formation of his company, it has grown to be an 8-figure brand now known as The Timepiece Gentleman which continues to establish its dominance in the luxury watch market.

The significant impact the company’s success has on Anthony’s life led him to inspire other people to find their success, and he has been helping numerous entrepreneurs in the last few years. He says it is extremely fulfilling, seeing others hit their goals, create extraordinary lifestyles and see the ripple effect of his impact on others. Anthony believes that if you focus on your passion, you can completely change your future. He also advises other entrepreneurs to stay disciplined, committed, resourceful and take action.

