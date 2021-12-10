As the eldest Duggar daughter who has not had children, Jana Duggar has been able to save more money by not having to feed and clothe a large family. As a result, the former reality star has been able to save up a net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On her Instagram bio, Jana lists herself as a “home remodeler.” She has a definite interest in interior design, as she has posted photos of herself checking out everything from vintage furniture stores to Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas.

Jana travels for her work, which took her to Sin City in August 2021 for a design fair. She captioned several photos looking at various interior items like vases and candle holders, “Still dreaming of all the pretty things I saw at the Las Vegas Market! So much inspiration from designers and vendors from around the world!”

In a November 2020 photo, she was seen from behind going through the paint can aisle of a home improvement store, writing in the caption, “Stocking up for another round of projects! It’s like a dream job when you get to work with your brothers.” With the exception of Josh Duggar, who was convicted in December 2021 on possession of child pornography charges, Jana has nine other brothers who can help with her home improvement jobs, which likely helps her save money in not hiring pricey outside help.

Fans got to know Jana on the Duggar family’s original TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting On. She then appeared on the spinoff, Counting On. Jana is a published author, having co-written the book, Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships, along with her sisters Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald and Jinger Duggar Vuolo.

Jana has likely learned how to be frugal and save up her money by looking to her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, as examples. The family patriarch asked during a 2017 interview with the Today Show, “How do [other] people pay interest for the debt on top of making ends meet?” then explained, “What we’ve done is something that a lot of people don’t want to do. It’s not keeping up with the Joneses. We’ve always driven older vehicles; we’ve never bought a new vehicle.”

But while Michelle added that they shopped at garage sales for clothing to save money, Jana prefers to dress stylishly, which likely comes from her love of design. She also isn’t afraid to treat herself to trips to the salon, where she’s shown fans how she gets balayage coloring treatments on her long locks. Since Jana is single and doesn’t have children like her siblings, she can afford to spoil herself more often!