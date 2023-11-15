Your brain on dopamine is a powerful thing. After all, it’s the molecule of drive, anticipation, and achievement – all things triggered by the brain’s reward system for better mental health. However, when it comes to achieving our goals, the challenge of wavering commitment can most often hinder our progress – reverting us to square one. But fear not. Experts Matt Gallant and Wade Lightheart, the co-authors of The Ultimate Nutrition Bible, reveal that by stacking strategies, you can control, cycle, and loop success back into your life for good.

It’s safe to say that the current currency in today’s ever-changing world is dopamine. Simply put, when the molecule is secreted in the brain, it makes us pursue things, build things, and even create things we don’t already have.

The surge after a workout may feel temporarily good, but it can also have a long-term effect. You see, the power of creating our dopamine-driven loops can make winning feel effortless. It can stop us in our tracks, tabulate our lives, encourage us to continue certain behaviors, help us form new habits, and even break old ones.

So rather than looking at our dopamine as a signal for a quick “hit,” many studies show that thinking about our reward system as a driving force for change, one that promotes productivity and overall well-being, is more accurate.

Of course, all these processes are unconscious, but for Wade Lightheart and Matt Gallant, the co-authors of their newly crafted unbiased all-in-one guide called The Ultimate Nutrition Bible, once we understand how it can change our mindset, we can control it.

In fact, the founders of BIOptimizers, Matt Gallant and Wade Lightheart, believe that once we individually master the technique of utilizing this mental process, we can forge an “unbreakable spirit” during our weight loss, muscle gain, or cognitive performance journey.

“Many people say, well, everyone is different, or that’s too holistic or board-based, but if we ask the question, we can use that to determine how we are different,” shares Lightheart. “From this, we will know what to do to maintain our goals and achieve the desired outcome over time.”

The problem is that most people still need to craft a sustainable action plan consciously. “Or they make the mistake of creating dopamine loops that are too far out into the distance,” the book reads.

We could even be dancing too much between dopamine and noradrenaline – a neurotransmitter that regulates stress reactions, amongst other things. However, leveraging this natural dopamine process in our brains can harness the optimum “motivation-reward-reinforcement cycle.”

But knowing how to hack the system and multiply the dopamine levels in your mind to form success multiple times over is critical.

So, how do we do this?

From what we know, we still have many exciting things to learn about dopamine’s interactions with other neurotransmitters and hormones. However, its vital neurological and cognitive functions are well-known through extensive research.

Nevertheless, chapter five of The Ultimate Nutrition Bible lists 27 psychological, behavioral, and spiritual edges for anyone looking to become unbeatable. And there, sitting at number one is the stacking strategy you can do to control, cycle, and loop the feelings of unwavering commitment back into your health goals and beyond.

“Create your layer cake of dopamine loops,” it reads. “Start by asking yourself, ‘What’s important to me?’ You can create your own rules and decide what’s a win. This may sound too simple to be a game changer. But we assure you this is the edge of all edges for creating a set of winning rules for yourself.”

