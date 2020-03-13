Paul Kolnik

Body en pointe! Megan Fairchild has found the balance between ballet and motherhood, but getting back in shape after giving birth came with its challenges.

The New York City Ballet star, 35, welcomed her daughter, Tullie, in 2018 and struggled to get her body performance-ready before returning to the dance company. Eventually, Fairchild turned to New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Gerald Imber, who provides the TruSculpt Flex procedure to his clients at the Youth Corridor Clinic.

The 45-minute, noninvasive muscle treatment helps rapidly chisel and firm a patient’s core. For Fairchild, who experienced a condition that made her abdominal muscles separate during her pregnancy, the changes were “dramatic.”

MEGA

“[TruSculpt Flex] engages the muscles more than physical therapy, but it isn’t painful. It feels like a really healthy sit-up,” the ballerina told Us Weekly. “I feel trim and strong.”

Dr. Imber suggests that patients receive at least four sessions of the treatment a couple of days apart to see the best results.

“You can see great abs in just 10 days,” he told Us. “We can change the mode and settings depending on what the patient’s looking for.”

Rigorous rehearsals and ballet classes, augmented by visits to Dr. Imber, keep Fairchild’s core in tip-top shape. However, the medical professional revealed to Us that the treatment can be “a fantastic option” for anyone — as long as they implement a little extra physical activity on the side.

“Just hit the gym every few months to maintain the muscles,” he said. “My favorite thing about this machine is that all of us in the office have used it and seen results.”