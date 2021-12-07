Nick Cannon is worth serious bank after a long career of taking on multiple gigs at once. He has amassed a fortune of an estimated $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Today, the comedian has a busy schedule that features his own daytime talk show, hosting and executive producing Fox’s The Masked Singer, his own popular podcast and numerous other projects.

Scroll below for details on how Nick acquired his wealth.

He Made a Ton of Cash While Hosting America’s Got Talent

Cannon hosted the hit talent competition for eight years starting in 2009 until he left the program in 2016. During his time hosting the series, he made a reported $70,000 per episode. With an average of about 24 episodes per season, that means Cannon made around $1.6 million every season. After eight seasons, Cannon would have made about $12.8 million. Woah.

Wild ‘N Out Brought in a Pretty Penny

Following Nicks’s 2020 termination from ViacomCBS following anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, the entrepreneur disclosed how successful Wild ‘N Out has been for Viacom since he started the show in 2005. “My time at Viacom also birthed one of my other greatest creative accomplishments; their longest-running comedy series and the most successful Hip Hop programming in Television History Wild ‘N Out. An idea in which I self-financed out my own pocket and presented to MTV,” he wrote in a Facebook post on July 15. “I created a billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire that is still Viacom’s biggest digital brand, touring business, talent discovery and incubation system and successful restaurant franchise.”

Seven months after his firing, Nick and ViacomCBS restored their partnership in February 2021. MTV Entertainment Group said the comedian had “taken responsibility for his comments” and “worked to educate himself” through conversations with Jewish leaders.

He Continues to Receive Royalties and Revenue From His Many Projects

Cannon got his big break when he was 17 years old as the “youngest staff writer in TV history” he said in his lengthy Facebook post. He became recognized for his work on the Nickelodeon series All That in the 1990s. He went on to star in several movies such as Drumline and Love Don’t Cost a Thing before he started his own record label, “Can I Ball Records” in 2005. He continues to cash out on his music career under his own label.

Furthermore, he has hosted several radio shows in addition to owning his own management company, NCredible Entertainment, which manages artists such as Soulja Boy, Amber Rose, Kehlani and New Boyz.

Still So Busy

Since 2019, Nick has served as host of Fox’s The Masked Singer, in which he also works as the show’s executive producer. Nick is now visible on TV outside of prime time, as his eponymous syndicated daytime talk show premiered nationwide on September 27, 2021.

After many years in the entertainment industry, Nick has built quite an empire.