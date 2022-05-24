The one that got away! Scott Disick is facing sad feelings following his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, a source tells In Touch exclusively. While he is trying to cope, it is apparent that “deep down it hurts,” the insider says.

“Scott has been hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding. Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away,” the source explains. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott. He says he’s OK, and yes, he has moved on.”

Neil Warner/MEGA

Scott, 38, who dated Kourtney, 43, on and off from 2005 to 2015, stayed occupied with visits to bars, being spotted on Saturday leaving a Hollywood bar in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a hoodie.

In addition to his recent bar outings, Scott was also seen partying at a strip club at the time of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, an eyewitness previously told In Touch.

During the newlyweds’ ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22, Scott kept busy by passing time at Sapphire New York Strip Club on Monday around 2:30 a.m. and stayed for an hour, the insider said. He was in the VIP section and was very private, only conversing with his entourage. He didn’t interact with any dancers.

​​While the Eastport, New York, native was not invited to the big event, the bride’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mom, Kris Jenner, were in attendance. Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, also took part in their mom’s special day. Travis’ children — Landon and Alabama Barker, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shared with ex-wife Shanna Moakler— were also spotted.

Scott has formerly been open about feeling left out of the family when he’s not invited to their events, saying in a May 12 episode of The Kardashians that it makes him feel like “complete s–t”.

