One word transformation. With 20 billion tampons and pads flooding US landfills every year,

Shallan Ramsey, the founder, CEO, and inventor of MaskIT knew it was time for a change. Thanks to her innovative plant-based biofilm product spreading its wings in over 500 companies, hospitals, banks, and more, the leader in the modern menstrual movement continues to enhance the disposal experience for menstruators – one little bag at a time.

Who is willing to bet that you, someone you know, or someone you love goes through a monthly menstrual cycle? How do you feel when you see that word, that image? Are you uncomfortable?

Imagine what it’s like when that sanitary bin is overflowing with tampons and pads rolled in with hundreds of toilet paper pieces. Or do you find yourself staring down a blocked toilet?

Yes, periods, blood, menstruation – a natural biological process that all menstruators go through every month puts at least half of the population at the forefront of a seriously new hygiene disposal issue, primarily when it affects the world around us.

In fact, there are 20 billion tampons and pads flooding US landfills every year.

But doing the right thing and binning just got better.

In 2012, a lady of substance and a symbol of empowerment, Shallan Ramsey, had a moment of frustration that soon sparked inspiration when she, too, found herself having to deal with odorous, awkward situations.

“I thought, there’s got to be a better way to deal with this, not just for me, but for my daughters and every menstruator. Why couldn’t you have something that covered your hand before you removed your item?” explains Ramsey.

She continues, “why not seal it up in the garbage, so we’re not wasting all this toilet paper? Something that won’t have an odor or won’t leak. It would just make everything so much cleaner. And almost immediately afterward, I had an overwhelming feeling that I had found my lottery.”

Two arduous years later, her innovation would revolutionize menstrual item disposal forever.

Now the founder, CEO, and inventor of MaskIT®, a patented single-use, plant-based disposal bag that reduces touch point contamination for one and all.

“I stood in my kitchen armed with scissors, Glad Press & Seal, and some scotch tape. Several prototypes later, the first MaskIT pouch was born,” says Ramsey. “And so began my entrepreneurial journey to give women an environmentally responsible, more sustainable, and sanitary way to dispose of their menstrual items.”

With its glove-like protection or “puppet-hand” effect during the removal of a menstrual item, menstruators can quickly invert to self-contain and then permanently seal the waste shut. This process for MaskIT takes away any angst or awkwardness and replaces it with calm, relaxed confidence.

Knowing that wherever you are, you will be able to dispose of your pad, tampon, applicator, and wrapper quickly, securely, and hygienically with no fuss, stress, and no mess.

In public and private settings, Ramsey also hopes to reduce exposure risks to bloodborne pathogens by reducing touchpoint contamination throughout the restroom and providing extra protection for custodial staff.

“The truth is if we can prevent one person right from contracting a serious disease that could cost them their life, then it’s worth all the sacrifices and hard times that I’ve been through to make it happen,” says Ramsey.

Additionally, facilities experience cleaner restrooms, reduced plumbing problems, reduced toilet paper consumption, and can provide a superior user experience.

Particularly passionate about spreading the word on sustainable menstruation, Ramsey knew that incorporating environmentally-friendly materials into her product was essential. Manufactured in the USA, the team made their “packaging with recycled paper, to print with soy-based ink and aqueous water coatings, in a facility that runs on 100% renewable energy.”

MaskIT has also partnered with OneTreePlanted, where a new tree is sowed every time their product sells.

Today MaskIT is used in over 100 universities, 70+ Airports, large government agencies, dozens of Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, banks, and more. It was so successful that MaskIT grew into a recognized brand in B2B and B2C markets.

After taking her products nationwide, her well-deserved effects were soon recognized. In 2016 Ramsey was named on Axial’s “Growth 100 List” as one of the best and brightest CEOs in the middle market nationwide and was the recipient of the 2019 “Game Changer” Tom Holce Entrepreneurship Award by Oregon Entrepreneur Network.

“Our goal is to address exposure risks in women’s public restrooms with our innovation while making a positive impact on our planet and improving the lives of menstruators everywhere – and we are just getting started,” says Ramsey.

Thanks to fast, innovative thinkers like Ramsey, with one excellent idea, excellent people skills, and an impeccable work ethic, Shallan Ramsey has successfully taken an idea from her head and made it real.

MaskIT provides a solution that makes sense but can save lives, save trees and normalize what menstruators must go through each month. So, keep your eyes peeled in the bathrooms of any public place for any dispensers coming your way.

For more information, visit https://www.maskit.us/ or shop for at-home options for your or your family’s monthly needs.

Article presented by Mindful Agency