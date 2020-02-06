If you’re running to the movies on Friday, February 7, to see Birds of Prey — the supervillain film based on the DC Comics which include Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) — then you’re in luck! Fredrick Sanders, a TEMPTU Ambassador, exclusively shared with Life & Style how to recreate the iconic look — with the actual products used in the movie — just in time for the premiere, and it’s super simple.

First, the makeup artist used a red YSL pencil #10 to outline the lips and made the fun signature Harley has with a stencil. Next, he used TEMPTU Core7 Serum to moisturize the model’s face, and it sprays right out of the TEMPTU Air machine. Additionally, he added some Built-To-Lash mascara to her eyelashes. “It helps to give that dewiness that she will need for the look,” he explained about the serum. Afterward, Fredrick put some black eyeliner from MAC on the top and bottom of the lids and smudged it a bit.

In order to lighten the complexion a bit, Fredrick used TEMPTU Air with the Perfect Canvas Foundation in shades 2.5C Cream and added S/B highlighter — a white shimmer — and mixed it with S/B Adjuster (030 White) to make the skin appear pale but healthy. To even out the skin, he used 3N Buff. “It’s so natural and still very flawless,” he said.

Of course, blue and pink eyeshadow are a must, and to top it off, he used S/B Adjuster (034 Blue) and S/B Hi-Def (028 Pink) to make it look more official-looking. Fredrick used the S/B Hi-Def (028 Pink) to go over the lips one more time.

And just like that, you’re ready to go! Watch the video above to see the step-by-step breakdown.