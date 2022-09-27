Here’s Everything Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Girlfriends Have Said About Their Sex Lives With the ‘Playboy’ Founder

Leaving little to the imagination. Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriends haven’t held back when it comes to sharing details about their sex lives.

Hugh, who was best known as the Playboy Enterprises founder and chief creative officer, infamously dated several women until his death in September 2017 at the age of 91. He even admitted to sleeping with “more than” 1,000 women over the years.

While Hugh created a reputation of his own, fans got to meet his girlfriends through the hit reality show, The Girls Next Door. Some of the women who were featured on the show included his ex-girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison.

After Kendra, Bridget and Holly left the E! reality show in 2009, viewers were introduced to Hef’s next trio of girlfriends: Crystal Hefner (née Harris) and twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon. Crystal and Hugh later tied the knot in 2012 and they remained married until the day he died.

While all of the women have moved on with their lives and have put their roles as Playboy Bunnies behind them, they haven’t held back when discussing their times with Hef, including their sex lives.

During the September 19 episode of the “Girls Next Level” podcast, host Holly revealed that Hugh used baby oil as lubricant. Despite her pleas for him to stop and use something else, she claimed that Hugh went against her wishes and continued to use baby oil.

“I do not recommend this. It is an infection waiting to happen,” the former Playmate told her cohost, Bridget. “It’s disgusting. I don’t know what his hang-up was with it.”

She continued, “It got to the point where I was constantly irritated by this baby oil because it throws off your pH, so you’re constantly gonna [have] yeast infections.”

The Holly’s World alum went on to explain that her gynecologist advised her to stop using it as a lubricant. She claimed Hugh didn’t take the advice well and allegedly responded, “Well, people use baby oil on babies.”

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, on their skin. Not internally. You’re not supposed to put it there,’” she responded to her ex.

Holly then stated that Hugh continued to use the baby oil without telling her. “It got to the point where I refused to use it, but then other people would tell me that he would — in the bedroom — put it on his hand and then put it on me when my back was turned and I didn’t know he was doing it,” she explained.

“Which is so foul and so nonconsensual and so gross,” the podcast host went on. “I had forgotten about that for the longest time, but I was reminded of it for some reason and it made me angry all over again.”

