Nesting mode! Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence is “already starting” to come up with a theme and color scheme for her nursery as she’s expecting baby No. 1 with husband Cooke Maroney, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She’s thought about decorating a nursery ever since her friends started having babies,” the insider reveals about the Hunger Games actress’ plans for the decor. “She says she doesn’t want to know the sex of the baby.”

Jennifer, 31, has begun the process of “picking out neutral shades in cool, muted colors like tans, yellows, camel and beige,” the source continues. “She loves teddy bears, monkeys and cats, so they’ll probably make an appearance in stuffed animals and art for the nursery walls.”

Her husband, 37, will also play a role in the designing of their first child’s room. “Cooke works in the art scene and with galleries so their child will probably have the best baby art collection in all of New York,” the insider adds.

The Silver Linings Playbook star’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to People on Wednesday, September 8. It’s no surprise the couple, who wed in October 2019, are expanding their family. A second source previously told In Touch that they had “already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be” after the two became engaged after eight months of dating in February 2019.

J. Law and Cooke have been trying “for a while” to get pregnant, a third insider revealed following their baby news. “Jennifer can’t wait to be a mom,” the third previously said. “[She’s] over the moon about being pregnant.”

“[When] they finally got the news, the good old-fashioned way with an at-home pregnancy test, [Jennifer] was ready to scream it from the rooftops,” the third source added. “Thankfully, Cooke is the more levelheaded of the two and told her to pump the breaks and wait until she was in at least her second trimester.”

The couple started dating in June 2018 and tied the knot in a “fairytale” wedding at Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island the following year. The newlyweds hunkered down while self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, which brought them “closer than ever,” a source previously told Life & Style.