After a whirlwind of nights out together in California and New York City, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are “dating,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” an insider reveals. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

The source adds, “She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

Kim, 41, and Pete, 27, have previously met after having mutual friends, but they reunited when the KKW Beauty founder was preparing to host SNL for the first time in early October. During her appearance, she also starred in several skits — including a Disney’s Aladdin-themed segment where she played Princess Jasmine and Pete played the title character. They shared an onscreen kiss during the parody.

On October 29, the Staten Island native and Kim were spotted during a fun night out with friends at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. During their outing, they were photographed sitting side by side on a rollercoaster and they even held hands during one scary drop.

The new couple reunited in New York City on Tuesday, November 2. Kim was spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton in Manhattan on her way to attend a romantic rooftop dinner date with Pete in Staten Island’s Campania. The following evening, the King of Staten Island star dined with Kim and a group of friends at the exclusive club, Zero Bond.

During both of their dinners, Kim and Pete were “affectionate,” TMZ reported on Saturday, November 6. They looked “very comfortable” with each other and they even packed on the “PDA.”

This marks Pete’s first fling since his breakup from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in August. As for Kim, this marks her first public romance since filing for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February.

Kanye, 44, has not reacted to rumors of Kim and Pete’s relationship, but he slammed SNL for joking about his pending divorce from the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” the “Good Morning” rapper said on the Thursday, November 4 episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”