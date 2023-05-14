Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are celebrating their eldest son Jackson Roloff’s sixth birthday with a Super Mario-themed party.

“Jackson. I don’t even know where to start, kid,” the photographer, 32, shared via her Instagram on Friday, May 12. “You made me a mom on this day six years ago, and it’s been the best adventure ever.”

The TLC personality — who shares Jackson, 6, Lilah Ray, 3, and Josiah Luke, 1, with her husband, 33 — went on to how much she loved their “Jackson mama date nights” and watching him play soccer.

“You are so stinking smart and almost nothing gets passed you these days. I love how passionate you are about things [sic],” the Oregon native continued in the caption. “You’re one special kid baby J and I know God has big things in store for you, and I just thank Him every night that he chose me to be your mama.”

Following the birthday shoutout, the mom of three took to her Instagram Stories to tease the theme of Jackson’s birthday.

“Bet you can’t guess what we’re doing today,” she captioned a video clip the next day, as she gave a panorama view of his Super Mario-themed goodies. In the background, the reality TV personality added the video game’s iconic theme song.

“Last party until November,” she concluded in the caption. “Thank goodness.”

Jackson’s birthday is the last in a long list of Roloffs who recently celebrated birthdays. Zach and Tori celebrated their youngest child in late April, while Tori and Zach’s birthdays both followed in early May.

While the family has been celebrating many milestones, Tori recently took to social media to shut down rumors she was splitting from the former soccer player.

“I have no idea what is happening on the Internet right now,” Tori began in a video shared via her Instagram Stories in April 2023. After saying she wouldn’t share any links about that split speculation from Zach she noted that there is “blasphemy” circulating online stating that they are getting a divorce.

