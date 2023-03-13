Article presented by Gigi Pip

“I vividly remember playing in the sand with my mom… she had a white and pink striped one-piece swimsuit with a built-in belt, a ball cap, a ponytail out the back, and perfectly coiled bangs. My mom was completely present but was most likely wearing so many other “hats” in her life that I had no idea about. I reflect on it often– the waves, the sandcastles, the ball cap.”

Ginger Parris recognized at a young age that women often wear many “hats” in life, with the greatest example being her mother. This idea is part of what led her and her husband, Jon, to the creation of their women’s hat brand, Gigi Pip. They wanted to create a brand that embraced the many “hats” women wear. In a physical sense, as a brand they hope to achieve this mission by putting quality first, refusing to cut corners, and producing the most fashionable, high-quality hats on the market. Gigi Pip is all about these “hats” that make women who they are but don’t limit their potential. Ginger strives to instill confidence in every woman who decides to wear a Gigi Pip hat; she wants them to know they can succeed in being whoever they want to be.

Ginger explains that family has always meant everything to her. When Gigi Pip first launched, every hat was named after a woman she admired. This tradition continues at Gigi Pip with hat names such as The Holly or The Emma. This does not limit her to collaborating with other women who she admires. She has partnered up with long-time friend, business owner and influencer, Cara Loren, and created a fan favorite, bestseller collection. Another woman wearing many “hats” in her life, thus making the perfect addition to Gigi Pip.

When Ginger and her team are designing hats, they try not to umbrella the brand under one type of hat or style. “I’m girly. I’m sporty. I’m trendy. I’m feminine. I’m masculine. Whatever it is you wanna call my style – I find joy in MIXING IT ALLLL UP.” Ginger says she’s always been a bit of a “rule breaker” and didn’t like being told what to wear or how to dress growing up. The team at Gigi Pip believes that women should be able to be bold if they want to, or keep things simple if they don’t. Ginger believes when we are given permission to be whatever we want, that is when getting dressed really gets fun!

Ginger and the team of Gigi Pip have a lot in store for 2023. One of their main focuses is expanding the travel collection so wherever you may be in the world, Gigi Pip will be there with you to bring the confidence out of you. Along with the travel collection, Ginger hinted at exciting things that will be ideal for festivals, concerts, and parades. “Think rich, genuine, Panama straw style, trimmed with genuine leather and dainty minimal metals.”

Gratitude is at the heart of Gigi Pip. Ginger says, “I find gratitude in the grind every single day. I love hats. I wear many of them figuratively and literally. As you wear and support Gigi Pip, Ginger hopes that you find confidence and power within yourself. In the words of Ginger’s mother, “Believe in yourself, because I believe in you.”