Irina Shayk Stepped Out With Ex Bradley Cooper and Daughter Lea Days Before Kanye West Date in France

Modern family! Irina Shayk was photographed out and about in New York City with ex Bradley Cooper and their daughter, Lea De Seine, just days before the model’s date with Kanye West.

Irina, 35, and the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 44, were spotted in Provence, France, on Tuesday, June 8, in celebration of Kanye’s birthday, according to TMZ. “They’ve been friends for years,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch of the A-list pair. “Recently, they got even closer and they’re seeing where this goes.”

News of Kanye and Irina’s budding romance comes less than five months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the Grammy Award winner after seven years of marriage. Kanye and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, share children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 25 months.

“Kanye wanted to be the first one to move on with someone new. Actually, Kim did, too,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch. “She wasn’t going to be seen out publicly on dates until Kanye was. It wasn’t an official plan between them, but they did talk about it. It was a weird show of respect thing.”

Despite their impending divorce, the KKW Beauty Founder and the Yeezy owner are seemingly on good terms. “Happy Birthday, love you for life,” Kim captioned a June 8 Instagram post featuring a Kardashian-West family photo from 2018.

According to the insider, the E! personality “heard about the rumors” that her soon-to-be ex-husband was “pursuing” Irina and she “wasn’t surprised.” Kanye “loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense,” the source noted, assuring that “Kim has nothing against Irina.”

As for the supermodel, she and Bradley, 46, have been committed to coparenting Lea, 4, since calling it quits in June 2019 after four years together. Although the former flames prefer to keep their love lives private, Irina did open up about their split during a January 2020 interview with British Vogue.

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she expressed. ” … I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

