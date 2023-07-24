Irina Shayk's Romances: See Dating History, Exes, Boyfriend

Irina Shayk has had relationships with several A-listers throughout her long and illustrious modeling career. From Kanye West to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Russian model has had a few big loves in her life.

Irina previously dated the “Jesus Walks” rapper following his 2021 split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. On June 8 of that year, Irina and Kanye were spotted getting cozy in Provence, France, for his 44th birthday.

A source previously divulged to In Touch that the reality star “wasn’t surprised” by Irina and Kanye’s pairing.

“Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina.” the source explained. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

The insider also added that both the Yeezy designer and the KKW Beauty founder wanted to be seen rebounding in the public eye. “Kanye wanted to be the first one to move on with someone new. Actually, Kim did too. She wasn’t going to be seen out publicly on dates until Kanye was. It wasn’t an official plan between them, but they did talk about it. It was a weird, show of respect thing.”

One of Irina’s first flings in the spotlight was with Cristiano. She began dating the Portuguese soccer player in 2010. However, they parted ways five years later.

Irina also dated actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter named Lea De Seine. Lea was born in March 2017 and the Victoria’s Secret Angel walked the brand’s annual fashion show in November 2016 rocking a noticeable baby bump.

While she lives her life in the public eye, Irina likes to keep her personal life private. In a 2019 interview with Glamour U.K. she said, “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” before adding, “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

She also spoke about her experiences as a mother and how one doesn’t need to dress dowdy in order to be one. “In this modern world, in the 21st century, I really believe that if you have a baby, it doesn’t mean that you have to wear a longer dress,” she told the British publication.

“I think it’s really about who you are, who you wanna be and I really feel you just have to stick to your thing. I don’t believe anyone should have to change just because you’re a mother! No, I’m still me,” she said.