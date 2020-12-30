Say it ain’t so! Host Chris Harrison sparked rumors he is leaving The Bachelor after reports surfaced he is moving to Austin, Texas, with longtime girlfriend Lauren Zima. Is he quitting the reality dating franchise, which he has been part of for almost 20 years? See more below!

On December 29, Page Six reported the ABC personality, 49, is building a home in Barton Creek, an affluent area outside of Austin. Although he originally hails from Dallas, he is currently based in Los Angeles, which makes it easy for him to participate on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Luckily, an insider tells Life & Style Chris “isn’t going anywhere.”

“He’s flattered by all the concern from fans … Hosting the Bachelor franchise is a dream job and he would be a fool to give it up,” says the insider.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chris previously told Life & Style his personal life is extremely low-key, and that’s the way he likes it. “When I get away from the show, I like to be pretty quiet and shut it down as much as I possibly can because it’s a pretty rare circumstance in my life,” he said in June.

The reality star still has roots in the Lone Star state. In August, he took a few weeks off during season 16 of The Bachelorette, which was delayed for four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, to move his son, Joshua, into college at Texas Christian University. In the interim, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher stepped in to help guide Tayshia Adams’ journey to find love with her now-fiancé, Zac Clark.

“Just like that he’s gone,” Chris wrote via Instagram at the time along with a photo of him and his son in a dorm room. “Thought dropping the big man off at college [TCU] today was going to crush me, but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy.”

As for his new chapter in Texas, Chris will have Lauren, 33, by his side. The pair took their relationship public in 2018 after meeting through the franchise. He was previously married for 18 years to his high school sweetheart, Gwen, before their split in 2012. It seems as though the Dallas native and ET host will enjoy a slower-paced life outside of L.A.

The source adds the longtime television personality has a bright future in his home state. “He has a new business venture there, and his son is going to college there. It’s a smart move for him and the commute to Los Angeles isn’t a big deal,” explains the insider. “He’ll miss living in California but he’s looking forward to living in Texas again. And his girlfriend Lauren … is excited about relocating as well. It’s a brand-new adventure.”

It looks like Bachelor fans will still have Chris on our TV screens every Monday night!