Taking the next step? Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are sparking engagement rumors after the model was spotted with a giant diamond ring on that finger, and a source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 21, that the two are in fact engaged!

The couple was all laughs while attending the Mammoth Film Festival on March 2, and Barbara, 29, was wearing a shiny new accessory, sparking engagement rumors between herself and the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 30.

Reps for Dylan and Barbara did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment regarding the engagement.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Engaged?

The pair has yet to announce their engagement or confirm the news themselves first reported by ET. However, rumors are swirling that the former Disney Channel star got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime love.

How Long Have Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Been Together?

The couple first started dating in June 2018 after Dylan slid into Barbara’s DMs.

“She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs,” the actor recalled to W Magazine in February 2019. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

Barbara replied, “I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

They made things public in July 2018, and have been going strong ever since.

Do Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Live Together?

During the same W Magazine interview, the couple revealed that they had officially moved in together. Barbara has since opened up about being apprehensive to date someone so notable.

“I was kind of scared. I was single for so long before we started dating,” she told British Vogue in February 2020. “I had this thought like, ‘Are we going to get paparazzi-ed all the time? Should I be worried? Do I have to dress nice from now on? Get ready every morning?’”

However, they’ve been living a pretty low-key life — save for all those stunning red carpet appearances.

“Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you,” Dylan wrote in his birthday tribute for Barbara in October 2021. “You grow greater with each passing year and I can’t wait to see what this new chapter holds for us.”