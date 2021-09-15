Is a baby Bieber on the way? Fans are speculating that Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is pregnant after Justin Bieber placed his hand on his wife’s stomach while posing on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.

On Monday, September 13, all eyes were on fashion as celebrities and influencers walked the iconic steps into the Metropolitan Museum of Art — except for the eyes of Beliebers. Fans of the couple, who married in September 2018, were quick to notice the “Peaches” singer, 27, placing his hand on the model’s stomach, leading them to deduce that Hailey, 24, is pregnant.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“Guys,” a fan tweeted. “I think Justin [is trying to] tell us that [Hailey] Bieber is pregnant.”

“Here is my take, she’s pregnant, he wants to tell, she doesn’t,” another Twitter user theorized.

Hailey and Justin’s teams did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

However, interestingly enough, the “Stuck With U” singer also gave a surprise performance at the Met Gala, on stage at the museum’s Temple of Dendur, according to Vogue.

Brian Prahl/MEGA

The singer performed four songs, “Lonely,” “Hold On,” “Anyone” and — the pièce de résistance — “Baby,” as shown in this video taken at the gala, shared on a Justin fan account. The singer even dedicated the song to his wife. Perchance, it is another clue that Hailey is expecting a baby?

For the event, Hailey wore a plunging, slim black Saint Laurent dress paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while Justin opted for a La Maison Drew black suit with wide legs and a white undershirt.

This is not the first time pregnancy rumors have circulated for the couple. In July, Justin shared a photo on Instagram, captioning it, “mom and dad.”

Fans quickly latched onto the captioned, suspecting that this was a pregnancy announcement from the singer. Once Hailey caught wind of the buzz, the model promptly shut down the rumors.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she commented, adding a laughing emoji.

The pair adopted Oscar, a Yorkie, in December 2018.