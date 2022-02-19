John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) sparked baby No. 2 pregnancy rumors after a few eagle-eyed fans noticed she “liked” something out of the ordinary on Pinterest.

A Reddit user stumbled across Abbie’s Pinterest account on Friday, February 18, and noticed she has a board titled “Pink or Blue,” which her mom, Cheryl Burnett, also follows. The collection features an array baby announcement ideas, including one gender reveal piñata that has “What Will Baby Bee” written on it for a bumblebee party theme. Abbie also pinned an invitation card idea that read, “Welcome to our growing hive, where the ‘buzz’ is all about whether Baby Smith will ‘bee’ a boy or a girl!”

John David and Abbie share daughter Grace Annette Duggar, who was born on January 7, 2020. While they haven’t publicly addressed the pregnancy speculation, fans couldn’t help but think her recent Pinterest activity is a sign that she and John David may be expecting a second child together! This wasn’t the first time that people speculated the duo had another bun in the oven, though. The last time rumors swirled was in November 2021 when Abbie uploaded a selfie of them celebrating their anniversary.

“It was a HAPPY anniversary,” Abbie captioned the photo, and some fans took the capitalized “happy” as an indication that something else was going on

Courtesy of Abbie Duggar/Pinterest

“My Duggar spidey senses are tingling,” a separate Reddit user wrote at the time. “Based on nothing more than the capitalization in the caption, I’m going to say that these two are expecting.”

Multiple fans quickly swarmed the thread to chime in. “I’m so glad I’m not the only one who saw these pics and immediately sensed an announcement,” one person commented. “It’s like we all know their code words now and secret captions hinting to pregnancy without announcing yet,” a second fan wrote.

The baby No. 2 rumors started swirling shortly after John David crashed his Piper PA-30 plane after running out of fuel into a Waverly, Tennessee, field on October 29, 2021. The Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash to In Touch but could only verify that a family from Arkansas was involved. John David and Abbie live in Springdale, Arkansas.

In an accident report obtained by In Touch, the flight was noted for personal use and that the plane suffered “substantial” damage. The document also detailed that there were two other people (later confirmed to be wife Abbie and their daughter, Grace) aboard the six-seat plane. The National Transportation Safety Board was still investigating the crash.

The event occurred just one month before John David’s brother Josh Duggar was tried and found guilty of one count of possessing child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography in December 2021, In Touch confirmed. His sentencing date is scheduled for April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

John David and Abbie, both pilots, broke their silence on the crash in January, which Abbie mentioned via Instagram that month, alongside a selfie of her and John David wearing their aviation headsets. The couple then released a statement, obtained by Celebuzz.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” the pair said. “We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”