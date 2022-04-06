Hold up … is Kailyn Lowry still on Teen Mom 2? The reality star returned to the MTV franchise on the Tuesday, April 5 episode after she previously quit filming for six months. That same night, she responded to a fan’s question about her future on reality TV.

“If the opportunity for your own show came up, would you take it?” a fan asked during an Instagram Story Q&A. Kailyn, 29, responded, “I think that’s the only way I would do reality TV moving forward.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

While she hasn’t publicly confirmed whether she plans on leaving the MTV series for good, she previously opened about how difficult it has been taking a “six-month hiatus” from the show.

In a March 2022 episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Kailyn said of her time away from the show, “I was like, ‘I cannot bring myself, right now, to get myself into a mind space where I’m openly sharing things on camera.'”

“I’m having a really hard time with that because six months felt like a lifetime for me,” she added.

The mom of four added that it is “so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal.”

Kailyn previously hinted she was done with the show for good after her ex Chris Lopez joined the cast.

“Are you still not filming?” one fan questioned during an Instagram Q&A in October 2021. In response, Kail replied, “I haven’t filmed for about three months.” A separate user then asked, “Do you get nervous for not filming? Financially wise?” to which she said, “I don’t think anyone WANTS to take a pay cut. But you can’t put a price on peace of mind.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

News of Chris’ MTV contract began circulating in August 2021. At the time, Kailyn — who shares kids Lux and Creed with her ex — wasn’t angry with him filming but rather the way she found out.

“When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset,” a production source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup at the time. She “texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

On August 16, Kailyn hosted a separate Q&A on her Instagram Stories, where one fan asked, “Are you upset Chris signed to be on Teen Mom or are you unbothered?”

“I don’t give one single f–k what Chris does,” the Pride Over Pity author said. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

“Are you filming new episodes for TM2?” another fan asked, to which Kailyn responded, “I am not.”

The longtime personality, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, also shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Over the years, she and Chris have not always seen eye to eye when it comes to raising their sons.

Recently, the Pothead Haircare founder said that her ex, whom she dated on and off for nearly five years, wouldn’t allow her to watch Lux box or visit the gym where he works.

“He said me going to boxing is making it about me, but it should be about him and his son,” Kailyn revealed via Instagram.

“I don’t want to miss things for Lux,” she shared with cohost Lindsie Chrisley during a recent episode of their “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I don’t ever want them to ever look for me and not see me. And then the other part of me is like, I do deserve to be there. So, why can’t I? But Chris does absolutely not want me to be at boxing.”

As for Chris, he previously claimed on social media that coparenting is “better than it was” and continues to be a “work in progress.”