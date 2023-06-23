New project? Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak shared a photo from her reunion with a friend and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV producer Troy VanderHeyden.

“One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves [sic],” the former Bravo star, 45, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, June 22.

In response to her post, Troy commented, “I love and cherish you so much. One of the most amazing humans I know. The future is bright!” to which Kim replied, “Love you to the moon and back.”

Though neither Kim nor Troy confirmed whether their meeting was for a new reality series, a few fans assumed this was an indication of an upcoming production.

“She is about to drop a sick show, tons of paid ads and products,” one fan commented on the post, adding, “Nothing like a scorned woman to provide for her kids.”

Courtesy of Kim Zolciak/Instagram

Another added, “Love you, beautiful! Can’t wait to see you back on our screens!” while a separate user chimed in, “The only moves I want are you back on RHOA next season!”

Kim’s recent post comes amid her messy ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann, who filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum on May 5. Two days later, Kim filed for a contested divorce, Life & Style confirmed. Though their filings were two days apart, both estranged spouses’ filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Court system on May 8, with both parties listing their date of separation as April 30.

The former football player, 37, claimed that his and Kim’s minor children, Kash, Kroy Jr., Kaia and Kane, were in his care and asked for temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody of their kids.

Kim and Kroy also share her daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, whom he adopted in 2013.

Ever since the former couple filed for divorce, their nasty split has played out in front of the public and has only seemed to worsen.

Earlier this month, Kroy filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem for Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 9, while also accusing Kim of continuing to use “direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present.”

The reality TV personality broke her silence on the matter on June 13, with an attorney for Kim telling People in a statement, “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run. To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”