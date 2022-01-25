Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted shopping for baby items while out and about together in Sherman Oaks, seemingly hinting at the sex of Kylie Jenner’s second child on the way.

The duo looked at toys, strollers and cribs traditionally made for little girls in photos published by the Daily Mail on Monday, January 24, even FaceTiming their mom, Kris Jenner, while browsing a “number of pink items and dolls” at Juvenile Shop as they filmed their new Hulu series on Sunday, January 23.

Kylie, 24, is currently expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott sometime in February 2022, and she has yet to announce if they are having a boy or girl. The couple already share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, who will soon become a big sister.

On January 15, the Kylie Cosmetics founder displayed her baby bump while attending daughter Stormi and niece Chicago West’s joint 4th birthday party. Stormi will be turning 4 on February 1, while Chicago turned 4 that day.

Kylie shared the snaps of her growing belly amid speculation she had already given birth to her second child. One day prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum enjoyed her baby shower, documenting sweet moments from the festivities, including a few pictures of her wearing a white, long-sleeved dress.

Throughout her pregnancy with baby No. 2, many fans felt the beauty guru was dropping hints that she had a son on the way. Speculation started in September 2021 when Kylie posted a darling snap of Stormi with a cute caption.

“Favorite girl,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji. Fans continued to theorize she was having a boy when she unveiled her new Kylie Baby product line on September 21. For the promo shots, the reality star was seen sitting in a strapless, baby blue dress while Stormi cozied up in her lap wearing a blue bathrobe.

Before finding out she was pregnant, Kylie and Travis were hoping they could give daughter Stormi a sibling in the near future.

“Kylie and Travis are stronger than ever. They’re madly in love. It’s a really exciting time for them,” an insider previously told In Touch, while a second source added, “While they may be known for their off-again, on-again romance, one thing is certain — Travis loves and adores Kylie.”