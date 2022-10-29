Is Megan Fox pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly? The duo have sparked pregnancy rumors throughout their engagement — and the Transformers star’s October 2022 comment sent fans in a tizzy.

As Megan and MGK’s followers know, the couples aren’t afraid to show off their affection for each other whenever they have the chance. One of the most memorable moments was when the Jennifer’s Body actress called the “Emo Girl” artist her “future baby daddy” at the 2021 Video Music Awards alongside friend Kourtney Kardashian, who simultaneously used the same label for husband Travis Barker at the time.

Keep reading to see clues on whether Megan is pregnant with her and MGK’s first child.

Megan Fox Told MGK to ‘Get [Her] Pregnant’

Although she previously sparked split rumors when fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, the actress shut down the speculation after leaving a seriously NSFW comment under one of MGK’s Instagram posts on October 25, 2022.

Instagram

“Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” Megan wrote at the time. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

MGK Cradled Megan Fox’s Stomach

Just three days after Megan’s edgy comment, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rapper appeared to be cradling or rubbing his fiancée’s stomach while they attended the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

The couple appeared as the former famous duo Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. MGK even took a moment to lick Megan’s chest in a sexy video that he shared via his Instagram Stories on October 28, 2022.

Megan Fox and MGK Are Already Parents

Whether or not they wish to grow their family, the lovebirds already have their own respective children from previous relationships.

Megan shares sons Bodhi, Noah and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whereas MGK shares daughter Casie Colson Baker with ex Emma Cannon.

Once they started dating in 2020, the Grammy Award winner and the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star made sure to blend their families together.

Two months before they announced their engagement, a source exclusively told Life & Style, “Megan and MGK are planning to transition into marriage pretty seamlessly” and described the relationship their respective children have with one another.

“Her kids, Bodhi, Journey and Noah think [the rapper is] super cool, and MGK’s daughter, Casie, simply adores Megan and her kids,” the insider added.