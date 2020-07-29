Did Nicki Minaj just drop a major hint about the sex of her baby? The “Pinkprint” rapper had fans thinking she was having a girl based on the color of the furniture in the baby bump photos she used for her pregnancy announcement, but it turns out she may actually be having a son. On Monday, July 27, she showed off baby clothes a friend gifted her, seemingly revealing she and husband Kenneth Petty have a boy on the way.

“Love you so much,” Nicki, 37, told Riccardo Tisci, the Chief Creative Officer at Burberry, in a video shared on her Instagram Story. “Thank you.” The clip featured shots of two Burberry baby outfits — the Vintage Check Cotton Jumpsuit and the Icon Stripe Cotton Jumpsuit. Both items are listed under the boys’ baby clothes section on the Burberry website, but not the girls’.

Of course, the items look pretty unisex, so it’s possible that Nicki’s designer pal thought they could work for her baby no matter what. That said, the “Anaconda” singer has been pals with Riccardo, 45, for years. In 2014, she showed off a Givenchy purse he gave her on Instagram, and the two shared a shot together from a gala in April 2016. If Nicki already knows the baby’s sex, he would likely be one of the close friends she’d tell.

For the most part, though, the expectant mama has done her best not to give fans too many clues about baby No. 1. Though she lounged on a pink couch for two out of three of her first few pregnancy photos, she worked blue accessories into every shot — and she even featured a bright blue wig in one of them. A fourth photo also featured her wearing what looked like it could be blue fabric in a green meadow, though the swirling colors behind her featured pink, blue and yellow.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement [and] gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she told fans on Instagram, adding a yellow heart when she shared her happy news.

Nicki isn’t above dropping hints. Before she and her man went public with their baby news, she shared a video of him rubbing her belly and shared she was having some major pregnancy symptoms. “[I have] nausea, and [I’m] peeing nonstop. OMG, what do [you] think this means guys??? LMAOOO,” she told fans on Twitter in May. When another follower asked her to post baby bump pics, she jokingly responded, “Yea, in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.”

Of course, it turns out that wasn’t a joke at all. Whether or not these baby clothes are giving anything away, it’s clear the Barbz are going to keep an eagle-eye on things.