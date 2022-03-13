Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry publicly addressed whether she is looking for love again during an open Q&A she held with fans via Instagram Stories.

The MTV personality, 29, answered a series of questions from her followers on Saturday, March 12. In response to a question about if she was “seeing anyone,” the reality star wrote “Yesssssss” in a caption alongside a selfie.

In another reply, she listed the “one good thing” about each of her exes: Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez. “Jo, least problematic. Javi, good dad. Chris, far away,” Kailyn captioned the Instagram Story.

In a follow-up, a fan asked whether she would “consider getting back together” with ex-husband Javi, 29, and Kailyn answered, “Absolutely not,” with a white heart emoji in the snap.

Though the Pennsylvania native didn’t specify who she is romantically linked to, she clearly isn’t back together with Javi. However, she sent fans into a tizzy nearly three weeks beforehand after uploading a throwback photo of her ex kissing her cheek.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Time flies when you’re arguing with @javim9 and @bigglos350,” she wrote alongside a laughing emoji on February 25, after recording with the two men on her “Barely Famous” podcast. “What was the biggest takeaway from this episode?”

“You guys are still in love with each other and I think with some therapy you guys can make it work,” one Instagram user commented. “Right person — bad timing,” another wrote, while a separate person added, “OK but y’all were actually really cute together.”

The exes were married from 2012 to 2017 and relationship rumors circulated for several months in 2021 that Javi and Kailyn were giving love another shot. However, a rep for the 16 and Pregnant alum exclusively told In Touch in August 2021 they were “not back together.”

“Simply innocent coparenting,” Kail’s rep added at the time about the nature of her relationship with the airman.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost shares 8-year-old son Lincoln with Javi. Kailyn is also a mom to 12-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with Jo, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 1, whom she shares with Chris.

The mom of four has also had a chance at a fresh start, as she’s moved into her new Delaware home after a months-long building process.

“Literally obsessed with my new house and kitchen,” she captioned a snap in her house in January 2022, adding, “Truly so thankful to be here.”