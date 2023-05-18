Fans have been worried that Teresa Giudice may be leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey after Andy Cohen implied she almost left the show in his new book, Daddy Diaries. Keep scrolling to find out if Teresa is leaving the show, Andy’s thoughts on the topic and more.

Is Teresa Giudice Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

Andy revealed that Teresa reached out to discuss a portion of his book during the Wednesday, May 17, episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy.

“Last night, Teresa said, ‘I need to talk to you about some things that are in the book.’ And I said, OK,'” the Watch What Happens Live host explained. “I guess there was a moment at the last Jersey reunion where I have a conversation with Teresa, and I don’t know exactly what I wrote in [the book] but it seemed to me that she was done with the show. I believe that I said that to her, and we had a conversation off-stage.”

Teresa told him that she “didn’t quit the show at the last reunion,” and Andy insisted that wasn’t what he wrote in the book.

What Did Andy Cohen Say About Teresa Giudice Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

Despite the speculation, Andy stated that the portion of the book has been misinterpreted.

“Of course, it’s been picked up in the press as maybe saying ‘Teresa Giudice was gonna quit’ or ‘Andy Cohen thought she quit’ or something like that,” he said. “I just thought she was done and over it after the last reunion.”

Andy added that he believes he suggested to Teresa that she step away from RHONJ if she no longer felt invested. However, the longtime Bravo star contacted him one week later to express her commitment to the reality show.

According to Andy, Teresa sent a text that read, “I’m not leaving the show and I never wanna leave the show.”

“So she and I hashed that out,” he concluded.

What Has Teresa Giudice Said About Rumors That She’s Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

While she privately spoke to Andy about the matter, Teresa has not publicly addressed recent claims that she’s quitting the show.

However, she previously said she had no plans to leave amid her ongoing feud with Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.

“I would never step away. I started the show,” she told People in December 2022. “I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.”

CraSH/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

While the family members’ drama has been a staple on the show for years, their feud reached a new level during season 13 when Teresa spread rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe. The problems escalated when she excluded Melissa in her bridal party for her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, which eventually led to the bride’s sister-in-law and brother skipping the nuptials.

How Long Has Teresa Giudice Starred on ‘RHONJ’?

Teresa is one of the Bravo show’s original stars and has appeared on the series since its premiere in 2009.