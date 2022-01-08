Supportive girlfriend! Jennifer Lopez gushed over boyfriend Ben Affleck’s new movie, The Tender Bar, in a rare video shout-out.

The 52-year-old “On the Floor” artist shared the clip to her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 7. In it, she flaunted a gift box that included several cans of Blue Point Toasted Lager, and the Tender Bar novel by author J. R Moehringer, which the movie is based on. J. Lo captioned the video “#TheTenderBar.”

“This is adorable,” J. Lo was heard saying at the beginning of the clip, as she opened up the hardwood-designed box. “From The Tender Bar, Amazon Prime Video.”

She then uncovered a “little note to me” that was signed by the name of the film, then zoomed in on the other gifts inside the box. “A book the movie is based on … all this stuff from the movie in here,” she was heard narrating as she moved in closer to the various items.

Next, J. Lo showed off a mini bowling toy set. “This is cute. A little bowling [alley]. There’s a great scene in a bowling alley with Ben and a little boy. Ben plays his uncle. They’re both amazing in the movie.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The “Jenny From the Block” singer ended the whole clip by encouraging fans to watch the new film. “If you haven’t seen it, you should. This is awesome. Thank you, Tender Bar.”

The Tender Bar film was released on Amazon Prime that day but initially premiered in select theaters in December 2021. The 49-year-old actor portrays Uncle Charlie, who works at a bar where main character J.R. (portrayed as an adult by Tye Sheridan and portrayed as a child by Daniel Ranieri) bonds with him as he seeks a replacement for his father. Fellow actor George Clooney directed the new flick.

Jennifer and Ben rarely speak publicly about their rekindled relationship, which began in April 2021. The couple was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, but they reconnected after J. Lo’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez that April. However, Ben has commented on receiving “second chances” in a December 2021 interview with the Wall Street Journal, in reference to his on-again girlfriend.

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” the Good Will Hunting cowriter said. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances,” he continued. “I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures.”

The couple are also making it a prime focus to include each other’s kids in their new life together. The Way Back actor and the Marry Me actress were spotted out and about on several occasions together with their children throughout the 2021 holiday season.

J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Ben shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.