Sneak peeks only! Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff welcomed his first child with his wife, Isabel Rock, in early December. While the new parents are over the moon with their bundle of joy, they are keeping a promise they made to each other before baby Mateo arrived.

The new parents will not share photos of their son’s face on social media out of respect for his privacy.

Jacob, 24, and Isabel, 25, shared they were expecting a baby on July 20, but the former reality TV star quickly informed followers of his Instagram account that they shouldn’t expect to see photos of their child.

“[Yes,] this is my beautiful wife. [Yes,] I am excited to be with her again. [Yes,] I cannot wait to meet my son. [Yes,] I am looking forward to the rest of my life [with my family],” Jacob wrote on Instagram on September 12, alongside a photo of the couple holding Isabel’s baby bump.

The TLC personality added in the comment section, “Thank you[,] thank you for friendly comments[,] however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son. [It] is, specifically, not personal.” Isabel replied to the comment with a heart emoji.

Jacob first appeared on Little People, Big World in 2006, when he was 9 years old. He remained on the show for 10 years until his departure in 2016. In December 2020, Jacob opened up about being a child sexual abuse survivor and accused one of the show’s executive field producers of molestation.

The couple, who married in September 2019, knew that they wanted to keep their son out of the public eye before they even had children.

On December 17, Isabel answered a number of questions on her Instagram Stories sent in by her followers, including what she and Jacob planned to share publicly.

“You seem hesitant to share any info about the baby and his birth,” one follower wrote. “Is there a reason why?”

“We knew before we had [Mateo] that we wanted to protect his privacy online. How that looks was always going to change, because you don’t know until you’re in it how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable sharing when [the] baby is really here,” Isabel responded.

“Ultimately, Jacob said from the beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed. So, now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share,” she added. “As for the birth, I will probably share eventually, but it will be focused on me and my experience, of course, and less about [the] baby.”

After sharing photos from their baby shower, thrown by Jacob’s mother, Amy Roloff, on Isabel’s Instagram on September 30, the photographer also answered a follower’s question regarding baby photos.

“[Do] you think you’ll struggle keeping babes off social media?” the Instagram user asked. “[It’s so] hard to not want to show off our littles.”

“[No,] I don’t think so, because it’s something we’re super passionate about,” Isabel replied. “And who knows, maybe a few of those here and there but never his face. He deserves his privacy.”

While the couple have kept their word regarding Mateo’s privacy, they have shared a few photos of their little one. Keep scrolling to see pictures of Jacob and Isabel’s son.