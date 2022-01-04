Powerful words. Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff opened up about his history with childhood sexual abuse during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, January 3.

“Why didn’t you press charges against your abuser?” one fan began, referring to Roloff’s alleged abuser, Chris Cardamone, who worked on the TLC reality series from 2007 to 2010. Roloff was between the ages of 10 and 13 years old during that time.

“It does help explain your absence. I’ve often wondered what really happened … and especially since you were a child, how much you got to say. I am just so sorry you had to experience that, but I’m glad you’re on the other side of it,” the fan added. “You named names and you’re holding them accountable. I hope to God that man has been arrested or at least had to pay for what he did.”

“Appreciate the sentiment. Unfortunately, and I think this is important for others to know, too, it is extremely difficult to pursue any legal action because of a system built to make it that way. He won’t receive any repercussions except for perhaps socially from my post,” Roloff, 24, who left Little People, Big World, in 2016, responded.

“A cruel world and a joke of legal system! Just emphasizes that we should, in general, believe victims,” the Oregon native continued. “If they cannot find closure through legal action (the most common outcome), they should at least be able to find support and validation in the people around them!”

In December 2020, Roloff, who shares son Mateo Tomás with wife Isabel Rock, accused Cardamone of molesting him.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words. As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone,” he wrote at the time.

“I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again. I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development,” Roloff explained.

“By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly. Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general,” the father of one concluded, noting that he “needed silence and time” to process his experience.

Following Roloff’s post, TLC came forward with a statement. “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities,” the network wrote at the time. “Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

Cardamone has never addressed the allegations.

According to The U.S. Sun, Cardamone pleaded guilty to an unrelated child sex crime in 2008 and served 73 days in jail.

“In September 2008, a child molestation investigation was conducted by Sheriff’s deputies and detectives,” a public information officer for the Santa Clara, California, sheriff’s office told the outlet. “The suspect, Christopher Cardamone, was ultimately arrested and booked into the Main Jail in San Jose for felony lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.