Confidence booster! Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is pleased with her results after getting a Brazilian butt lift in Miami, Florida, in 2021.

“10 days post-op. Still have a lot of [bruising] and swelling. I have a lot of healing to do, but I’m loving how I’m looking so far,” she captioned a video unveiling her curvier backside shortly after getting a BBL in early 2021.

Jade was ready to start the year with the derriere she always wanted and figured there was no time better than the present to go under the knife.

The mother of one previously revealed she carefully considered the procedure before finally going through with it. “I saw so many people I knew that were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” she said on her “Jay & Kay Unfiltered” podcast in 2021, revealing fans will soon get to see her transformation as well as her ups and downs along the way on TV. “It was a lot of pain,” Jade continued. “The journey had a lot of unexpected turns. Some crazy stuff happened. MTV documented all of it, so you guys will see.”

The reality star opened up about her difficult recovery process post-surgery after the June 2021 episode aired and showed Jade’s mom, Christy Smith, struggling to retrieve her pain medication from the pharmacy. Jade cleared the air via her Instagram Stories afterward, writing, “She dropped me off at the AirBnB to go get my prescriptions, but she said she couldn’t find it anywhere and that’s why it took her so long to get back. I’m still upset about that whole thing. But I’ve moved on from it. I don’t let things stay attached to me and cause me distress anymore.”

Jade, who is the proud parent of daughter Kloie shared with ex Sean Austin, joined the cast of TM2 in June 2019. Prior to that, she was a cast member on MTV’s spinoff, Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. Jade accepted the Teen Mom 2 opportunity in the wake of Jenelle Evans’ May 2019 exit from the reality TV franchise.

Since then, Chelsea Houska announced her choice to leave the series after being a part of the Teen Mom family for nearly 11 years. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew,” the mom of four wrote in a November 2020 statement. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Luckily, we haven’t seen the last of Jade and her family!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jade’s plastic surgery transformation.