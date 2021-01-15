The gang’s all here! James Corden and wife Julia Carey have three kids — and a family who loves to have fun. With 9-year-old Max, 6-year-old Carey and 2-year-old Charlotte, the Late Late Show With James Corden star and his TV producer partner certainly have their hands full. Meet the A-list couple’s three children.

James, 42, and Julia, 43, welcomed their first child in March 2011, a year and a half before tying the knot. Their firstborn, Max McCartney Kimberley Corden, is their only son. He is named for legendary Beatles member Paul McCartney and shares his second middle name, Kimberley, with his father.

Max’s godfather is actor Dominic Cooper, with whom James starred in his breakout film The History Boys in 2006. Dominic, 42, introduced the London native to his future wife in 2009.

In October 2014, James and Julia gave birth to their second child, daughter Carey. The bundle of joy was named for Julia’s maiden name. The couple’s first girl arrived just before the family moved to Los Angeles from London so James could begin hosting the Late Late Show, so unlike her brother, she was raised in the United States from birth.

The proud parents welcomed their latest arrival, daughter Charlotte, in December 2017. The night of his second daughter’s birth, James was scheduled to host the Late Late Show, but ended up asking close friend and pop star Harry Styles to fill in on the CBS talk show so he could be with his wife at the hospital. Actor Bryan Cranston also filled in as host the next night while James tended to his new baby.

Despite the many joys and rewards of parenthood, James — ever the comedian — isn’t one to sugarcoat how difficult it can be to handle three young kids. He told People in June 2018 that taking his family out to eat was simply “not worth” the hassle.

“It’s just a nightmare. I got back from Liverpool on Sunday, and we thought, ‘Let’s take the kids out. Let’s go for lunch.’ I mean, it’s a joke,” he told the outlet. “We actually went to a place at the end of our road for lunch, and we looked like we were fleeing the country. We had that much stuff. It’s absurd.”

