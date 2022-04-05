Cha-ching! Jana Duggar might want to look into flipping commercial real estate properties for a living, because she sure has a knack for making a windfall. The eldest Duggar sister just sold a property in her hometown of Springdale, Arkansas, for $200,000, after purchasing it in 2016 for $95,000, In Touch can confirm. That’s $105K in pure profit!

The 1,612 square foot space once held a restaurant and tattoo shop prior to Jana purchasing the property. The building currently houses a store called Lomok. Jana officially offloaded the property to real estate company Mancia Properties.

In addition to her talent at real estate flipping, Jana has carved out a career as a talented home remodeler and decorator, after appearing both of her famous family’s TLC shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. She frequently shares the projects she’s working on with fans via her Instagram page.

During Counting On’s run, Jana revealed she was starting her own small business, Arbor Acres Group, and filed for a business license with the state of Arkansas in 2019. The company launched via a website that said it was “Coming soon” and offered a mission statement.

“We are passionate about finding beauty in our surroundings, gathering people together, and all things creative. We hope this becomes one of your favorite destinations for ideas that make you excited about life and all the good it has to offer! Stay tuned,” the site stated. It has not been updated since. Jana also has an Instagram page for Arbor Acres, though it contains no posts and links back to her company’s homepage.

Fans were hoping Arbor Acres was about to launch in 2021 when in August of that year, Jana made a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend the Las Vegas Market, a trade show that features all the latest “furniture, gift and home décor resources,” according to the group’s homepage.

On September 1, the former reality star posted two photos of herself at the market. In one, she can be seen taking a look at the merchandise and wrote in the caption, “Still dreaming of all the pretty things I saw at the Las Vegas Market!” adding, “So much inspiration from designers and vendors from around the world!”

Jana has since kept busy on plenty of DIY projects in Arkansas. In a March 9, 2022, Instagram post, she was seen with a stack of wood strips and a nail gun. She wrote in the caption, “Turning these wood scraps into something I can use for my next project.” Maybe her next enterprise after that will be another venture into real estate!

