Brothers to the rescue? Jana Duggar’s brothers Jason and James Duggar shared a message of solidarity for their sister one day after her endangering the welfare of a minor charge was announced.



James, 20, posted a photo of his sister via Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 11, with the caption “I support Jana Duggar.” Jason, 21, reshared it to his Stories, adding “Bro same” onto his snap.

Jana was charged on Friday, December 10 for an incident that allegedly occurred on September 9, according to a citation report obtained by In Touch. The charge was originally filed on September 10, and Jana later pleaded not guilty on September 23. Her court hearing is set for January 10, 2022.

In addition to her brothers, Jana’s cousin Amy King (née Duggar) also backed her up in a lengthy statement.

“I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong,” Amy, 35, wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 11. “This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was OK and found!”

Amy also pointed out she “bet” Jana was “exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out,” in her statement. “Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”

Courtesy of James Duggar/Instagram

The Duggar family has faced heavy drama after former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography on Thursday, December 9.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” a source told In Touch the day of the verdict. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, [Anna Duggar (née Keller)] and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

Not only that, but the insider also noted the entire Duggar family was “torn apart” after the ordeal.

Jason also spoke out following his brother’s conviction. He shared the full statement that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger(née Dugger) wrote to his Instagram Stories on Friday, December 10, to which he captioned, “Well said.”

“Amidst our sadness, there is gratitude,” Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 34, wrote. “We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless … We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.