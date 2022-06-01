Not recommended! Jay Cutler is getting candid about his divorce from Kristin Cavallari.

During the Wednesday, June 1, episode of his podcast Uncut with Jay Cutler, the retired athlete, 39, spoke to guest Clay Travis about his divorce from the reality star, 35. “I would guarantee that you are the first quarterback to get divorced and make money in the NFL off the divorce,” Clay, 43, told Jay. “Has anyone told you that before?”

After Jay said he hadn’t heard that before, the Outkick founder continued, “I guarantee you … cause most guys they get married and they’re cutting checks and they’re done for. I bet you are the first starting quarterback in NFL history to make money on a divorce.”

“I don’t know if I’d made money,” the former quarterback admitted. He then noted that it wasn’t easy to get to a settlement.

“When the settlement came through, I threw a party, so I don’t recommend divorce for anybody,” Jay continued. “I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me, so it is what it is.”

Shutterstock

He concluded the topic by revealing he’s come to terms with the split. “It’s true and funny and it is what it is,” the football player said.

Jay married the Laguna Beach alum in June 2013 during a romantic ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The pair went on to welcome sons Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6.

Their marriage was documented on the Bravo show Very Cavallari, where the TV personality spoke about the problems in their relationship. “Jay and I have problems … I’ve always been very vocal about that,” Kristin said in a 2019 episode. “We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we’re perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues.”

Jay and Kristin announced they were getting a divorce in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. More information about the split was revealed when The Hills alum accused Jay of committing “marital misconduct” in her divorce filing.

In May 2022, Jay made headlines when In Touch exclusively reported that he was caught “hooking up” with his good friend’s wife during a family vacation. According to one insider, the former Chicago Bears quarterback’s pal “knows” about the affair and “is pissed off.”

“Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids,” a second source added. “The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”

While the group was enjoying their vacation, the husband “confronted” his wife and Jay about their affair, the insider revealed, adding that he learned they had been “hooking up for a long time.”

“The friend reached out to [Kristin], so that’s how she found out,” the source said. “She just wants to distance herself from all of this.”