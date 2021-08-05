Jennifer Aniston Has Been Going Braless Since the ‘90s: See Photos of the Actress Not Wearing a Bra

Jennifer Aniston has not only been known for going braless ever since she starred as Rachel on Friends from 1994 to 2004, she’s also been praised for “freeing the nipple” many times since then.

During a 2017 interview with Vogue, she was asked about being associated as an early pioneer of the “Free the Nipple” movement. “Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that!” she told the publication. “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are!”

When told she was an “OG” of the bra-free campaign, the We’re the Millers star was totally okay with that, joking, “But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain.”

Jennifer said she had a “you do you” approach to when she’s been snapped by the paparazzi appearing to be without a bra. She told the magazine, “If you’re going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be — you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!”

She added, “You have to tune out the noise. Which is fine by me, because I just know that I’m happy and healthy and doing everything I can to be good in the world and to the people I work with.”

Jennifer left little to the imagination when it came to the backless white Dior gown she wore to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The beauty went home a winner, receiving the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, but it was two other topics of conversation that her fans were buzzing about. One was Jen’s backstage reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt, and the other was the fact that she apparently didn’t wear nipple covers underneath her shiny satin gown.

