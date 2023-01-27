Oh no! Harry Styles ripped his pants in front of his first celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston, while performing at the Kia Forum.

The incident took place while Harry, 28, was performing a concert in Inglewood, California, on Thursday, January 26. While singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” he suffered a wardrobe malfunction when he dropped to his knees and split his pants.

Harry quickly acknowledged the situation by making a shocked face at the crowd and playfully rolling his eyes at his bandmates.

The “Golden” singer didn’t let the mistake interfere with the show and finished the performance while holding a towel over the damage.

Jennifer, 53, was among the many famous faces in the audience, which also included Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres.

Soon after the mishap made its way to social media, fans couldn’t help but recall that Harry previously admitted that the Friends alum was his first crush.

The former One Direction member made the admission during a January 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During a rapid-fire interview, Ellen, 65, asked Harry to reveal his “first celebrity crush.”

“Probably Jennifer Aniston, I think,” he answered at the time.

“Harry’s first ever celebrity crush (jennifer aniston) is in the audience tonight and he F–KING RIPPED HIS PANTS in front of her,” one fan wrote via Twitter during the concert.

Another added, “Harry really out there tripping and splitting his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston. She’s in that man’s head.”

Harry performed the concert just days after he was spotted spending time with his rumored high school girlfriend, Ellis Calcutt, on January 24.

While the duo have a romantic past, it appears the outing was just friendly. They didn’t participate in any PDA and Ellis hinted that she’s engaged to another man by captioning a sweet kissing photo via Instagram with a diamond ring emoji in March 2022.

Courtesy of Newbuild_Newlyweds/Instagram

Harry and Ellis were spotted together two months after he split from Olivia Wilde after nearly two years of dating.

“Harry and Olivia were on the rocks for weeks before the split,” a source revealed to Life & Style in November 2022. “They actually broke up for a bit in the summer, and then got back together again. After that, their relationship was very on/off. They spent weeks apart at a time, and in the end, they figured it just wasn’t working.”

The insider added that the former couple are “still friends” following the split.