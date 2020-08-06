It’s Over! Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Split After Less Than 2 Years Together

Dunzo. Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller broke up after less than two years of dating, Life & Style can confirm. They “are no longer together,” a source tells In Touch, who was the first to break the news.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” the source says, referring to the city’s coronavirus pandemic quarantine. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock; Rachpoot/MEGA

In October 2018, Us Weekly confirmed Jen and John had been seeing each other for six months. “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” a source told the outlet at the time. One month later, the actress and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, finalized their divorce after over 10 years as a couple.

The pair had been “doing great” just before their breakup, a separate source revealed to In Touch in March. “He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.”

John, who shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, is “very independent and likes to take things slow,” the insider revealed. “He has a young daughter that he’s also coparenting, so he’s not trying to insert himself in Jen’s public life. He’s fine being in the background.”

Later in April, a third source revealed to In Touch the couple “hasn’t seen much” of each other “because of the whole social distancing thing.” While the 13 Going On 30 actress was quarantining with her three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — the businessman “has been self-isolating with his.”

Although it appears Jen and John’s relationship fizzled as a result of the distance caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the proud mom stayed positive despite her breakup.

She and her children were frequently spotted taking daily strolls around their neighborhood, and most recently they have been seen having some fun by the beach in Malibu.