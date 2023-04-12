Actress Jennifer Garner has had so many incredible red carpet fashion moments over the years. When she’s not promoting one of her blockbuster films, the 13 Going on 30 star is often spotted out at the beach or sitting poolside with her three kids. Her swimsuit photos are proof that her fabulous style isn’t just limited to film and television premieres.

Jennifer landed her breakout role in the science fiction series Alias in 2001. She portrayed CIA agent Sydney Bristow for all five seasons. During her time on the J.J. Abrams show, the Texas native shot an iconic pool scene where she rocked a turquoise bikini as she went for a swim. After emerging from the pool, she slipped on a pair of heels and unhooked her bikini top.

Nearly two decades after the famous scene aired on television, Jennifer decided that she wanted to recreate it on Instagram in December 2020. This time, she added a little humor to it, posting the original steamy bikini scene and her own comedic take side by side. She wore a wetsuit as she swam in the pool before slipping on a pair of UGG slippers, tossing her goggles off of her face and unzipping her wetsuit.

The Emmy winner’s hilarious video was well-received by her followers despite initially promising her manager and publicist that she would not post the video.

“Obviously they don’t want you posting something unattractive on purpose,” the Juno actress told Entertainment Weekly after sharing the now-viral video. “They were like, ‘Jennifer, you can look good in a bathing suit! Don’t put that out there!’ Basically, ‘You’ll never work again.'”

However, the doting mom decided it was time to post the funny clip to show off a new side of her personality.

“I just said, ‘I will never look like that in a bathing suit. There’s no way. And I think it’s hilarious,'” she continued. “And today’s the day, it’s going up!”

Jennifer has been spotted out enjoying some fun in the sun with kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and some of her friends over the years.

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer’s best swimsuit photos so far.