Hot mama! Jennifer Garner enjoyed a day by the water as she showed off her beach body in Malibu, California. The mom of three stepped out in her swimsuit on Sunday, July 19, while spending the day with friends outside her rental home.

It appears Jen, 48, is widening her social circle as the coronavirus outbreak continues. Early on, the star seemed to stick to just her family as they holed up at home, only going out for the occasional walk or grocery run. While quarantining in March, she even avoided contact with boyfriend John Miller.

“They’re still going strong, but the coronavirus has forced them to see a little less of each other than usual right now,” an insider told In Touch. “He’s fine being in the background. … He loves Jen and she loves him.” A month later, a second source told In Touch the pair still hadn’t “seen much” of each other “because of the whole social distancing thing.”

Jen’s ex Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, may have been spending all their time together, but Jen and John both had their kids at home. The mom seems to have no issue juggling 24/7 parenting with everything else going on, however. A source close to the 13 Going on 30 star said in May she was “dealing with it like a pro.”

“Jen takes homeschooling in her stride,” the source explained at the time. “[She often] sits with her kids while they work.” As summer loomed closer, the family focused on bike rides and other “outdoor exercise” so she could keep Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, “healthy and active.” The mom even set up a “mini skateboard park” for her son so he could practice at home.

Now that the season is in full swing, it seems she made the most of the heat as she ditched her children for a day with her pals. Cameras caught Jen strutting her stuff on the sand as she donned a blue and white one-piece, a blue and white color-blocked coverup and sunglasses. Her style was on point — and she looked as sweet as ever with the polka dot and ruffle details giving her ‘fit some extra flair. Check out the gallery below to see photos from Jen’s beach day.