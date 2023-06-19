Friendly exes. Jennifer Garner praised ex-husband Ben Affleck on Father’s Day shortly before his wife, Jennifer Lopez, shared a thirst trap ​of the famous actor.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t). We love you, Dad. X,” Garner, 51, captioned a photo with her parents via Instagram on Sunday, June 18.

The 13 Going On 30 actress then made a kind comment about Affleck, 50, by writing, “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X.”

The former couple were married from 2005 to 2015, while their divorce was finalized in 2018. They welcomed daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son, Samuel, 11, throughout their relationship.

Garner praised her ​ex just one hour before Lopez, 53, took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of the Gone Girl actor.

“Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father’s Day Papa,” Lopez captioned the steamy snapshot. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

In addition to the topless photo, Lopez’s post also included a video of her praising her husband’s parenting skills. “He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen,” the Wedding Planner actress said in the clip. “He’s so involved. … He teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes. He’s such a brilliant guy anyway.”

While Lopez is helping Affleck raise her three kids, she shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While the “On The Floor” singer wasn’t shy to gush about Affleck on Father’s Day, she’s also been known to praise Garner as a mother.

In November 2022, Lopez told Vogue that Garner is “an amazing coparent” and that the former couple works “really well together” to raise their kids.

She also reflected on creating a blended family with Affleck during the same interview. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez said at the time. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

The Maid in Manhattan actress added that she hopes their children view her and Affleck as allies. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” she explained.