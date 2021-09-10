A baby on the way! Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney confirmed that they are expecting baby No. 1 on Wednesday, September 8, and the couple couldn’t be more excited.

“Jennifer can’t wait to be a mom,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “[She’s] over the moon about being pregnant.”

According to the insider, J-Law, 31, and the art gallery director, 37, have been trying “for a while” and the soon-to-be parents are overjoyed about welcoming a bundle of joy into their family.

“[When] they finally got the news, the good old-fashioned way with an at-home pregnancy test, [Jennifer] was ready to scream it from the rooftops,” the source told In Touch. “Thankfully, Cooke is the more levelheaded of the two and told her to pump the breaks and wait until she was in at least her second trimester.”

The couple have been candid about wanting to expand their family, even before their marriage in October 2019. A second source previously told In Touch that after the two became engaged after eight months of dating, they had “already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be.”

An insider previously told Life & Style that the Hunger Games star and gallerist have been “closer than ever” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic and have been spending “cozy nights at home, binge-watching the Real Housewives [franchise] and other shows.” The source added that the Oscar winner “has had babies on the brain” since they said, “I do.”

“Jen and Cooke are the perfect couple,” a second insider previously told Life & Style about the duo. “[Jen] says that she knew pretty quickly that he was The One. His family adores her and vice versa.”

The Silver Linings Playbook actress already has a growing baby bump. On Wednesday, September 8, the same day the news of the pregnancy was confirmed by the actress’ rep, she was spotted in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with her friend.

The actress dressed casually in floral overalls and a white t-shirt and sat at an outdoor table at the iconic Fanelli Cafe for lunch, enjoying a meal fit for a mom-to-be: fried chicken, tomato soup, a grilled cheese sandwich and French fries.