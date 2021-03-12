Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split and “called off their engagement” after four years together, Life & Style can confirm.

“[Jennifer and Alex] are on a break. It’s been a long time coming. There were trust issues and the relationship just wasn’t working. They’re both sad about it,” an insider told In Touch. “She is prioritizing her family and kids. They may get back together in the future but need time to figure out what they really want.”

Page Six was the first to report news of the pair’s breakup on Friday, March 12, following rumors that Rodriguez had been FaceTiming with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. However, the Bravo star shut down speculation they were ever physical and described the athlete as an “acquaintance” amid cheating theories.

The former Hollywood power couple, who began dating in 2017, announced their plans to wed in March 2019. At the time, Rodriguez, 45, (a.k.a. A-Rod) took to Instagram to share the news that he popped the question to Lopez and “she said yes.”

Since then, Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez have pushed back their nuptials twice. “We had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know,” she shared in December 2020.

“You know, they say third time’s a charm, so let’s hope it’s what we want to hear,” the former MLB player added about their plans to tie the knot during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2021.

Fans were convinced the pair was going strong in recent weeks, because the “On the Floor” singer and her now-ex-beau shared heartfelt Valentine’s Day messages to each other and attended the Super Bowl together in Miami, Florida, in February. That same month, Lopez revealed they visited a counselor amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. “We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she told Allure. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

The Second Act actress was previously married to Ojani Noa, then to Cris Judd and to Marc Anthony — who is the father of her twins, Max and Emme. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck in 2002, but they parted ways in 2004. As for Rodriguez, he was last wed to ex Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

