Shacking up! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a source tells In Touch. “They just checked out a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse.”

According to the insider, the properties that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 52, and the Good Will Hunting actor, 48, are looking at are “over the top insane,” which is exactly what J. Lo likes. Ben, on the other hand, is “usually more modest.”

Even so, the father of three, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the mother of two, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are committed to taking the next step. “Jen has been pushing the real estate search, but a together home has been at the top of their to-do list,” says the source.

“They want privacy, and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family,” the insider assures, noting all of the kids are “super excited about their future home.”

Since rekindling their romance earlier this year, Ben and Jennifer, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, spend a ton of quality time together. In fact, the A-list pair “looked totally loved up” while celebrating J. Lo’s 52nd birthday in France, a separate source revealed toIn Touch in July.

“Ben and Jen couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night,” the source added. “Ben and Jen were at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez. A bottle of Cristal with sparklers arrived at their table! Jen was drinking champagne and wine. I didn’t see Ben drinking.”

Prior to Ben and Jen getting back together, the Grammy Award nominee was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. J. Lo and the retired New York Yankee, 46, were together for nearly four years before calling it quits in April.