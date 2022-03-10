Honey, I’m (almost) home! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on the market for a new home together.

The Marry Me star, 52, and Triple Frontier actor, 49, are searching for their perfect dream home. The pair have “A-list requirements,” including that the place be “at least 20,000 square feet” with “at least three acres” of land, a source tells Us Weekly.

“J. Lo likes big houses and wants enough space for visits family. It also needs to be gated and private,” the source continued. “She needs a beauty salon and spa, at least [a] 2,000 square foot closet, his and hers bathrooms, two kitchens, only the finest materials and high-end appliances, and of course a pool, a guesthouse and an office.”

Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in May 2021, after spending 20 years apart. They initially met in 2002 and had a rollercoaster romance while they dated for two years. The duo even starred in films together, in Gigli and Jersey Girl. The relationship was a media frenzy, and despite getting engaged, the pair never made it down the aisle. The couple were last seen together as an item back in 2004, right before they broke up their engagement and called off the wedding.

DFree

The Hustlers star was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez as of March 2019 and was set to marry the athlete in June 2020 — but the pandemic put a hold on the couple’s big day. The pair broke up in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the two said in a statement to the Today show at the time.

J. Lo and the real estate mogul owned many houses together during their relationship in a number of cities including Miami, Malibu, Encino and Manhattan.

Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony. Ben also shares three children with ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.