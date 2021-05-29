It’s all happening for Jennifer Lopez, just one month after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The singer was spotted enjoying coffee with ex-husband Marc Anthony on Thursday, May 27, amid her blossoming second chance romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress, 51, and the “I Need to Know” artist, 52, were seen sitting together at the W Hotel in Miami Beach, according to People. Jen rocked a cute lavender athleisure look and stylish hoop earrings while Marc donned a button-up shirt and an orange Miami Marlins cap.

It appears the Bronx native’s former flames have been thinking about her lately. Diddy shared a “throwback Thursday” snapshot of himself and J. Lo when they were dating via his Instagram on the same day. In the photo, the pair were holding hands.

However, the pop star only has eyes for one of her exes: Ben, 49. The pair reunited at Jen’s Los Angeles home in late April following her split from A-Rod, 45. Days later, they were spotted attending the VAX LIVE concert separately. The couple even spent Mother’s Day together in Montana earlier this month.

An insider confirmed to In Touch that the actor and the singer are officially back together and “moving fast” on May 26.

“Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time. Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the source explained. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.” The source noted that the duo “both agree that what they have now is truly special.”

Shutterstock (2)

“They’re already leaving stuff at each other’s home, clothing, bathroom stuff. He’s wearing a watch Jen gave him back when they dated, before the breakup, when things were still great between them. Almost like nothing ever changed,” the insider added. “Second chances are very rare to come by and they got one. That’s why they’ve just jumped in and are moving pretty quickly. They’re taking this time to get to know each other, all over again.”

Ben and Jen previously got engaged in November 2002 but split in 2004.